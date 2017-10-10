WARRIORS TO OFFER NO TICKET FEES FOR OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER GAMES

Warriors To Offer No Fees During 48 Hour Period – Starts Tuesday At 10:00AM

OAKLAND, Calif. – The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to eliminate single-game ticket fees for 48 hours for all October and November home games, the team announced today. From Tuesday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m., online service fees will be waived for ticket purchases for Warriors home games during the months of October and November. Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can do so by visiting warriors.com.

The Warriors, who clinched the 2017 NBA Championship marking their fifth NBA title in franchise history and second in the last three years, open the 2017-18 season on Opening Night on Tuesday, October 17 against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena (7:30 p.m.). On Opening Night, the Warriors will receive their Championship Rings and unveil the 2016-17 NBA Championship banner during a pregame ceremony at Oracle Arena.

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:

Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway on Oct. 13 vs. Sacramento

on Oct. 13 vs. Sacramento Opening Night, Presented by Chase: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2017 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 17 vs. Houston

all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2017 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 17 vs. Houston Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 25 vs. Toronto

all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 25 vs. Toronto Warriors legend Alvin Attles Bobblehead Giveaway on Oct. 27 vs. Washington

on Oct. 27 vs. Washington Championship Replica Mini-Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica mini-trophy on Nov. 6 vs. Miami

all fans will receive a championship replica mini-trophy on Nov. 6 vs. Miami Stephen Curry Bobblehead Giveaway , Presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 13 vs. Orlando

, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 13 vs. Orlando David West Bobblehead Giveaway on Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2017-18 Warriors game can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. In the event that a Warriors game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

American Express is the preferred payment partner of the Golden State Warriors. Visit warriors.com/amex to see how American Express is All for Dub Nation. All Season Long.

For more information on the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit warriors.com.