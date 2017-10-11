Northern Chile hit by 6.3-magnitude earthquake

Santiago, Chile, Oct 10 (EFE).- An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit northern Chile on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Authorities have not yet reported on any victims or damages, and the Chilean Navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service did not issue a tsunami alert.

The earthquake struck near the border with Bolivia and Peru, 36 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the city of Putre in the Arica-Parinacota Region.

The temblor was also felt in the regions of Tarapaca and Antofagasta, as well as some parts of southern Chile.

The quake struck at 3.32 am at a depth of 82.4 km.

Several aftershocks were also felt _ the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.6, according to local media reports.

Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire; a region of frequent quakes and volcanic activity that accounts for 80 percent of the world’s seismic activity.

The worst earthquake ever recorded in the South African country took place on May 22, 1960, when the southern city of Valdivia was struck by a 9.5-magnitude quake _ the largest earthquake ever measured _ which triggered a 10-meter-high (32.8 feet) tsunami that reached Hawaii.

Hundreds of people died in Chile, while 61 died in Hawaii and 32 in the Philippines.

An 8.8-magnitude quake that struck at a depth of 59.4 km in the sea devastated six regions of central and northern Chile on Feb. 27, 2010, leaving 525 people dead, 25 missing and 800,000 displaced, as well as millions in damages.