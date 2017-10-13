US Attorney General calls on Congress to change rules for asylum seekers

Washington DC, Oct 12 (EFE).- The Attorney General of the United States called on the US Congress Thursday to tighten regulations for asylum seekers as the current system, in his view, is full of rampant abuse and fraud.

In a speech to the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, Jeff Sessions said that the nation’s policies allow many asylum seekers to exploit loopholes in a “broken” and extremely outdated process.

“The system is being gamed. There’s no doubt about it. The credible fear process was intended to be a lifeline for persons facing serious persecution. But it has become an easy ticket to illegal entry into the United States,” said Sessions.

“Over the years, smart attorneys have exploited loopholes in the law, court rulings and lack of resources to substantially undermine the intent of Congress…There is no cost or risk for those who make a baseless asylum claim,” he added.

Making adjustments to the US asylum system was one of the immigration policies and principles the Donald Trump administration recently set out for a possible immigration reform.

The list of requirements sent to the Congress included funding a wall along the US-Mexico border, curbing federal subsidies to “sanctuary cities” and ending the influx of Central American minors.

Sessions pointed out that there has been an increase in recent asylum applications, from approximately 5,000 revisions in 2009 to 94,000 in the fiscal year of 2016.

The Attorney General, however, did not mention gangs and criminal groups, which have played a key role in the increase of illegal immigration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.