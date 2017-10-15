Construction of US border wall prototypes progressing

San Diego, United States, Oct 13 (EFE).- Construction of the prototypes of the proposed new wall on the border between Mexico and United States was Friday progressing as planned by the United States government, which expects them to be ready within the next two weeks.

Work the prototypes started on Sept. 26 on a plot three miles east of the international border, in the city of San Diego, California, and five of the eight designs have already been completed.

Once the construction is over, US Customs and Border Protection officers will evaluate the efficiency of the prototypes for a period of 30 days.

The selection of one or more prototypes depends on the required characteristics, which could vary according to the terrain and different conditions along the 3,180-kilometer (1,976-miles) border between the US and Mexico.

Eduardo Olmos, the Border Patrol spokesperson in the San Diego sector, told EFE that the prototypes will be evaluated on various criteria. They should not be easy to scale or dig under, they should be a barrier for both pedestrians and vehicles as well as being safe for officers.

In late September, President Donald Trump had said at an event in Alabama that he would personally evaluate the wall prototypes and select the company which will be given the contract for its construction.

The five prototypes built by Friday were at least twice as tall as the current fence which divides Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego.

The six companies selected for the construction of the wall after a bidding process are all headquartered in the United States.

The companies will make two different types of designs: a solid wall made of materials like cement and a fence which allows a view of the other side.

The completion of the prototypes does not mean that the wall proposed by Trump will actually materialize, since its funding depends on the US Congress.