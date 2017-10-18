Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Andre Rieu Waltzes His Way to San Jose

October 24 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate the global revival in waltz music as Andre Rieu, the world’s renowned violinist and musical phenomenon, and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world, will make you sing and dance in the isles of the spacious and the architecturally stunning sports and concerts SAP Center also known as San Jose’s Shark Tank, the official home of the SJ Sharks NHL team, is located downtown San Jose.

Known as the King of Romance, André Rieu is staging a spectacular and passionate extravaganza for all the romantics and the lovers of beautiful music in the Bay Area and beyond. You too can join the ranks of Rieu’s devoted fans and enjoy his performance in the heart of Silicon Valley.

“My concerts are about joy and love!“ says André Rieu. People often ask me ‘how do you choose your program?’ – the answer is: with my heart. I love Johann Strauss but I am also fascinated by Andrew Lloyd Webber or Bruce Springsteen. With the additional to waltzes repertoire includes a number of film scores, folk songs and musicals.” Dancing in the isles is encouraged and permitted as long as you have your romantic partner and comfortable dancing shoes. You may even wear a sparkling evening gown and an elegant tuxedo.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $100 to $279

408-287-7070

www.sapcenter.com/events/detail/andrerieu

525 West Santa Clara Street in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Andre Rieu