Google honors Tex-Mex singer Selena Quintanilla with Doodle

Miami, Oct 17 (EFE).- Google on Monday dedicated its famous Doodle, the search engine’s logo, to the late Tex-Mex singer Selena Quintanilla, for having been an icon of Mexican-American music and entertainment.

Google chose Oct. 17 because it was on a day like today in 1989 that she launched her first studio album, “Selena.”

The tribute is to be found on the home page of the ubiquitous online search engine in 14 countries, mostly in Latin America but also in the United States and India.

The Google Doodle of the “queen of Tejano music” includes a 1 1/2 minute animated cartoon about the singer’s life that plays out to the tune of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” one of her best-known numbers.

Google worked on this tribute for two years with the aid of the Quintanilla family, particularly the artist’s sister Suzette, who visited the headquarters of the Internet tech company in San Francisco last week to display the Doodle to the firm’s employees, according to a statement.

About Selena Quintanilla, Google noted that she was a “fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur and community philanthropist.”

Google said it had been in close contact with the Quintanilla family in order to mount a Selena expo in its Arts & Culture division, and which includes items selected from The Selena Museum.

The artist was shot and killed in 1995 at a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, following a business dispute, a crime that deeply shook her fans and the Latino community in general.