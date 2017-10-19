Darvish, Taylor lift Dodgers to 3-0 NLCS lead over Cubs

Chicago, Oct 18 (EFE).– The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-1 to take a three-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series and now can secure their first World Series berth in nearly 30 years with a victory on Wednesday night.

Wrigley Field was rocking when Dodgers starter Yu Darvish gave up a home run to left fielder Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday night’s Game 3.

But the Japanese hurler then held the Cubs’ bats in check over 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and no more runs and striking out seven before a quartet of relievers slammed the door on the home team the rest of the way.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, took the lead on a pair of home runs by left fielder Andre Ethier and shortstop Chris Taylor in the top of the second and third innings, respectively.

The visitors then gradually added more insurance runs as gloom set in on the defending World Series champions and their fans, making the score 3-1 in the top of the fifth when Taylor tripled home center fielder Joc Pederson and then 4-1 when Darvish walked with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth.

The Cubs dug an even bigger hole for themselves in the top of the eighth with sloppy baseball.

After pinch hitter Logan Forsyth walked, he advanced to third on a single by catcher Austin Barnes and a wild pitch and then came home on a passed ball.

One final run then scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Kyle Farmer that brought home Barnes.

The Cubs had one final chance in the bottom of the ninth when they put runners on second and third with nobody out against reliever Ross Stripling.

But closer Kenley Jansen then came on and retired three straight batters, two of them by strike out.

With the team one win away from its first World Series appearance since 1988 (the year the baseball franchise also won its last championship), manager Dave Roberts said his players would not get ahead of themselves.

“I think that, right now, we’re just laser-focused on trying to win baseball games,” Roberts was quoted as saying on the Dodgers’ official Web site. “So that obviously, if (a sweep) presents itself, obviously it will be great. But right now our focus is (Cubs Game 4 starter Jake) Arrieta and trying to figure out a way to win a baseball game” on Wednesday night.

The American League Championship Series, meanwhile, is all knotted at two games apiece after the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-4 home victory over the Houston Astros in Tuesday evening’s Game 4.

Game 5 of the ALCS will be played on Wednesday evening, also at Yankee Stadium in New York.