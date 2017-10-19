Venezuela ruling party declared winner of Bolivar state election

Caracas, Oct 18 (EFE).- Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday proclaimed the ruling party’s candidate the winner of the gubernatorial election in the southeastern state of Bolivar, which had been the last result still pending after last weekend’s balloting.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) said Justo Noguera of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) garnered 276,655 votes while opposition hopeful Andres Velasquez received 275,184.

With that result, the PSUV won 18 governorships to five for the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition.

But Velasquez said Wednesday that the Bolivar result was marred by fraud and called on people to take to the streets to protest the CNE’s announcement.

“We can clearly show that they cheated,” Velasquez wrote on Twitter. “This is a shameful act that shows them once again as criminals.”

Velasquez says he won the election, claiming that the CNE invalidated three tally sheets (on which the results are written up after the ballots are counted) that showed him winning by a wide margin.

He said those sheets had been disallowed because they were not verified by a witness, although the candidate said those witnesses had not been permitted to present themselves before the CNE.

“This is the reality of all this … shameless fraud they’ve staged .. but with tally sheets in hand, 100 percent of the tally sheets, I can effectively demonstrate that what occurred here is a fraud,” he added.

The CNE on Sunday announced the results of the other 22 states at play in that day’s elections, which featured a much higher turnout than expected and have been slammed by the opposition as marred by widespread vote-rigging.

Also Wednesday, the MUD reiterated that its five governor-elects would not take their oaths of office before the recently created National Constituent Assembly (ANC).

The opposition does not recognize the assembly, which met for the first time in August, and sees its creation as a cynical ploy to sideline the opposition-controlled unicameral legislature.

The ANC is a plenipotentiary body that leftist President Nicolas Maduro says is necessary to end a deep political and economic crisis and bring peace to the country after months of opposition-led protests that led to at least 125 deaths.

The MUD said in a statement Wednesday that the coalition’s candidates would only give their oath to God and their respective state legislatures.

On Tuesday, the vice president of Democratic Action, a party in the MUD coalition that won four governorships, had cast doubt on that stance.

Antonio Ecarri Bolivar said the party was considering having its winning candidates sworn in before the ANC so that the people who voted for them would not be left without representation.