World conference on noncommunicable diseases opens in Uruguay

Montevideo, Oct 18 (EFE).- Government officials and international experts are attending the Global Conference on Noncommunicable Diseases, which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), kill 40 million people every year.



One of the goals of the three-day conference is to highlight the connection between premature deaths and noncommunicable diseases.



The Uruguayan government’s website said that around 500 people from nearly 100 countries will attend the gathering.



Participants are expected to approve the so-called Montevideo Roadmap that emerged from discussions on Oct. 6 at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and which will be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018.



The document will be introduced Wednesday at the Mercosur headquarters during an event to be attended by the presidents of Uruguay, Tabare Vazquez; Argentina, Mauricio Macri; Chile, Michelle Bachelet; and Paraguay, Horacio Cartes.



The conference is being attended by heads of state and government; representatives of civil organizations; scientists; and nearly 30 ministers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Vazquez presided over the conference’s opening, accompanied by WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes.