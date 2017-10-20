Mexicans observe 3 minutes of silence to mark one-month anniversary of quake

Mexico City, Oct 19 (EFE).- Mexico City residents on Thursday observed three minutes of silence in the streets at 1:14 pm to mark the one-month anniversary of the powerful earthquake that killed 369 people in Mexico.

The capital’s residents raised an arm in the air to honor rescue workers and remember those killed in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck on Sept. 19, shattering buildings across the city.

People gathered at buildings that sustained extensive damage in the temblor, such as the office tower at Alvaro Obregon 286, Enrique Rebsamen school and Tlalpan residential housing complex.

The raising of an arm honored rescue workers, who would make the gesture to ask for silence while trying to find survivors of the quake in Mexico City, where 38 buildings collapsed, killing 228 people.

The public remembrance was organized on social media, where people posted invitations to gather at different locations and observe three minutes of silence.

Organizers also wanted to honor the thousands of Mexican and foreign rescue workers who tried to save people trapped in the rubble.

The Sept. 19 earthquake, which also affected other parts of central and southern Mexico, followed a magnitude-8.2 temblor on Sept. 7 that killed 98 people in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco states.

The Sept. 19 temblor occurred on the 32nd anniversary of the magnitude-8.1 earthquake that hit Mexico City, killing some 10,000 people, injuring more than 40,000 others and leaving 80,000 people homeless.