Cavaliers stay unbeaten with 116-97 victory over Bucks

Milwaukee (United States), Oct 21 (EFE).- The Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 116-97 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to LeBron James’ 24 points and eight assists and will look to improve their record to 3-0 when they host the Orlando Magic in Saturday night NBA action.

James shot 10-of-16 from the field during his 37 minutes of action Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee and got support in the scoring department from sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who contributed 17 points off the bench thanks to going 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

The turning point came in the third quarter, when the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions went on a 15-5 run over the final four and a half minutes to grab a 13-point lead.

Cleveland continued to lead by double-digits the rest of the way to spoil the home opener of the Bucks (1-1).

Power forward Kevin Love also added 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

The Bucks were led by budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a huge night in a losing effort with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points, while Khris Middleton and reserve center Greg Monroe scored eight points apiece for the home team.

The Cavaliers will be heavy favorites against the Magic on Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

That contest also will be a back-to-back game for Orlando, which lost 126-121 Friday night to the Brooklyn Nets to fall to 1-1 on the season.