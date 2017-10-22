Trump to allow release of remaining JFK assassination records

Washington, Oct 21 (EFE).- The president of the United States said Saturday that he would allow the release of the remaining files on the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Democratic head of state John F. Kennedy, who was shot and killed during a motorcade drive through downtown Dallas, Texas.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to make his announcement about the 3,100 remaining files on Kennedy’s murder.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told Politico magazine Friday that Trump’s office was working “to ensure that the maximum amount of data can be released to the public” by Thursday.

But Walters acknowledged national security concerns about the release of some files stored at the National Archives in Washington that were created decades after Kennedy’s death.

A congressional official who has closely followed the process told Politico that the Central Intelligence Agency had been pressuring Trump to block the release of some of the documents, “possibly to protect CIA tradecraft and the identity of agency informants who might still be alive.”

“I guess the president could change his mind at the last minute. But unless there is a dramatic change of heart, there will not be an absolutely full release of this information. I think you’ll see a lot of the files next week. Just not all of them, unfortunately,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Those who question the official version of the Kennedy assassination have been waiting impatiently for Trump’s decision, hoping that the remaining classified files may shed light on the biggest mystery in recent US history.

Most of the 3,100 never-before-seen documents were created inside the CIA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department; under a 1992 law, all of those files must be released in full by Thursday, Oct. 26, unless Trump decides to delay the record release for another 25 years.

If he decides to block the release of the most sensitive files, Trump would disappoint historians and conspiracy theorists alike.

Trump himself has fueled conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination, suggesting during the campaign that the father of Sen. Ted Cruz, who was one of his rivals for the Republican nomination, had ties to Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

Government investigations have concluded that Oswald acted alone, but a majority of Americans believe Kennedy died as a result of a larger conspiracy involving the Soviet Union, Fidel Castro the mafia and/or the US military-industrial complex.

Oliver Stone’s 1991 conspiracy-thriller film “JFK” disputes the idea that Oswald was a lone-wolf assassin and explores the possibility that a number of co-conspirators were involved.

Oswald, who denied shooting the president, was fatally shot in custody – and on live television – by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby on Nov. 24, 1963, just two days after Kennedy’s assassination.