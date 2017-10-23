1,000 Women color Asuncion’s esplanade pink in march against breast cancer

Asuncion, Oct 21 (EFE).- Close to a thousand women dressed in pink, including several government ministers, marched Saturday along the Asuncion esplanade to raise awareness about how often breast cancer strikes and the importance of preventing a disease that takes one woman’s life every day in Paraguay.

After a massive zumba practice, participants marched 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) down the promenade that runs along the Paraguay River as part of the “Paraguay Pink October” campaign organized by the Public Health Ministry.

Women’s Minister Ana Maria Baiardi, also all in pink, told EFE that demonstrations like this are fundamental for making women aware that breast cancer can be overcome with mammograms and regular checkups, all available free through Paraguay’s Public Health Ministry.

“Unfortunately breast cancer takes the life of one woman every day in Paraguay. We’re here so women will realize that it takes just five minutes a week to make sure the disease is detected in time,” Baiardi said.

For her part, Treasury Minister Lea Gimenez, also wearing the day’s pink T-shirt, told EFE that raising awareness leads to women taking the necessary preventive measures.

The pink march paraded along the esplanade to Government Palace for the fourth straight year.

Breast cancer killed 368 Paraguayan women in 2016, 25 more than in 2015, while 437 new cases were detected, compared to 345 the year before, according to data published in September by the Public Health Ministry.

Health authorities organize similar demonstrations all around the country in October, the month in which World Day of the Fight Against Breast Cancer is observed.

The “Paraguay Pink October” campaign seeks to make Paraguayan women aware of the importance of prevention through mammograms and regular checkups, above all in the age group between 40 and 64.