European experts help assess quake damage to Mexican cultural landmarks

Mexico City, Oct 23 (EFE).- A team of European Community experts is helping assess the damage sustained by cultural landmarks in Mexico’s Sept. 7 and Sept. 19 earthquakes, the Culture Secretariat said.

The team, led by Spanish expert Maria Vara, inspected Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral, which was damaged by the Sept. 19 earthquake, the secretariat said in a statement.

“I feel very proud to be here as an expression of European support and cooperation with Mexican experts, who I believe have impressive experience, and we will share our points of view in matters of interest so they can compare them with their views,” Vara said.

Mexico requested assistance from the European Union in the wake of the powerful September earthquakes, which killed 471 people.

The Metropolitan Cathedral sustained damage to “the arches and the bases of the different structures of the bell tower” and other areas, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Engineering Institute expert Roberto Sanchez said.

The Sept. 7 and Sept. 19 earthquakes damaged about 1,500 cultural landmarks in Mexico.