Justin Timberlake to stage halftime show at next Super Bowl

Washington, Oct 23 (EFE).- Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake will provide the halftime entertainment at the upcoming Super Bowl, the championship final of the National Football League (NFL), to be held next Feb. 4 at Minnesota’s Bank Stadium.



This will be the third time Timberlake puts on the Super Bowl halftime show, which will make him the musical artist who has most often appeared in what is considered the most-watched musical event of the year in the United States, Sony Pictures Television said Monday in a statement.



The last time Timberlake starred in Super Bowl entertainment was in 2004, with an act that ended in controversy.



That year, Timberlake and Janet Jackson sang a song during which they acted out a sexual fling, at the end of which the artist ripped off a piece of Jackson’s clothes, leaving her right breast bare for a moment, a scene the artist later acknowledged was dreamed up at the last minute.



Timberlake confirmed on his Twitter account that he will be able to take part in the next Super Bowl with the message: “I DO have the time. Half the time,” a reference to the halftime show.



Last year’s halftime show had the greatest viewership in the Super Bowl’s televised history with the performance by Lady Gaga.