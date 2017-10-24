Trump, Singapore PM address North Korea nuclear threat in White House meeting

Washington, Oct 23 (EFE).- The president of the United States and the prime minister of Singapore talked about the need to counter the North Korean nuclear threat after a meeting Monday at the White House.

Donald Trump and Lee Hsien Loong met at the Oval Office before continuing their talks at a working lunch; they then delivered separate statements to reporters without taking questions.

Trump praised Singapore as one of Washington’s closest strategic partners in Asia and thanked the prime minister for his nation’s “unwavering commitment” to efforts to prevent North Korea from becoming a nuclear power.

Lee, for his part, said his nation strongly opposed the nuclearization of the Korean peninsula but also cautioned that there was no easy solution to the problem.

“Pressure is necessary but so is dialogue. The US will need to work with others, including China, South Korea, Japan and Russia to resolve the issue,” he said.

The challenge posed by North Korea’s sixth nuclear test early last month and its steady stream of ballistic missile tests will be a major topic during Trump’s upcoming tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines starting Nov. 3.

During Lee’s visit to Washington, Singapore Airlines and Chicago-based Boeing formally announced a deal for the purchase of 20 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners.

The airline’s order is worth $13.8 billion and will sustain thousands of US suppliers and more than 70,000 direct and indirect US jobs, Boeing said in a news release.

Trump, who witnessed Monday’s signing ceremony along with Lee, thanked Singapore for its faith in US engineering and American workers.