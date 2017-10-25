Feud escalates between Trump, Sen. Corker before tax plan meeting

Washington, Oct 24 (EFE).- The feud between President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker escalated in tone on Tuesday with the president hurling insults via Twitter and the legislator remarking on what he said was Trump’s incompetence in office, all of this just hours before a key meeting in Congress on the GOP tax reform package.

Corker, the current chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been openly critical of Trump for weeks and has announced his decision not to run for reelection in the 2018 legislative elections.

On Tuesday, hours before a working lunch in the Capitol for Trump and Republican senators to make progress on the president’s tax reform plan, Corker publicly gave some advice to the magnate.

Corker told NBC that “the best way for us to have a success” on tax reform is for Congress to take the lead, not Trump, in driving the legislation, and he said this was “based on recent history and just, interactions.”

The Tennessee Republican also said that the Tuesday lunch with GOP senators was just a “photo op.”

Trump lashed back immediately on Twitter, saying “Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.”

The president went on to tweet that “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse (sic) when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Corker has denied that he decided not to run for reelection to his Tennessee seat because Trump refused to back him.

In another series of tweets, Trump said that Corker “is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!”

Trump also tweeted that he nixed the idea of appointing Corker secretary of state, saying that the Tennessee lawmaker was “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

Corker, for his part, tweeted back sarcastically that “it’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

He also said that Trump is repeating the “same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff.”

Later, in a more serious tone during an interview with CNN in the Capitol, Corker – while not outright calling the president a liar – said that Trump has “great difficulty with the truth,”

He also said that Trump will most be remembered for “the debasement of our nation.”

“At the end of the day, when his term is over, I think the debasing of our nation, the constant non-truth telling, just the name calling, the things – I think the debasement of our nation will be what he’ll be remembered most for, and that’s regretful,” the senator said.

When asked by a CNN reporter whether he regretted supporting Trump during the 2016 election, Corker said, “Let’s just put it this way: I would not do that again.”

“Many of us, me included, have … intervened, … been with (Trump) on multiple occasions to try to create some kind of aspirational approach … to the way that he conducts himself, but I don’t think that that’s possible,” the senator said. “He’s obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president.”

Earlier in October, Corker warned in an interview with The New York Times that Trump is behaving in office “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something,” a reference to the mogul’s reality show, and could lead the US toward “World War III,” mainly as a result of his attitude toward North Korea’s nuclear threats.