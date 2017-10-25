Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy restored after Hurricane Irma

Miami, Oct 24 (EFE).– Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy, which draws tens of thousands of tourists each year from across the United States and abroad, has been restored after being damaged last month by Hurricane Irma.

“For Key West to really recover, we had to have this monument back painted again so people could come here again and take their picture and feel like something special when they visited Key West,” Key West Mayor Craig Cates said.

The large cement buoy marks the southernmost point in the continental United States and is 145 kilometers (90 miles) from Cuba.

Hurricane Irma made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 10 on Cudjoe Key, located about 32 kilometers (20 miles) north of Key West, packing winds of 215 kph (134 mph).

The powerful hurricane devastated the Lower Keys but caused minimal damage in Key West, the southernmost city in the United States.

The buoy, which has black, white, red and yellow stripes, is right by the Atlantic and was pounded by the strong storm surge from Irma.

Danny Acosta, the original artist, was hired to restore the buoy, which is one of the most photographed places in the Florida Keys.

The words on the buoy, which was dedicated on Sept. 10, 1983, and replaced an old wooden sign, read “90 Miles to Cuba … Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S.A. … Key West, FL … Home of the Sunset.”

On Oct. 1, the Florida Keys reopened to visitors, but Key West is still struggling to lure back tourists, whose spending is the lifeblood of the local economy.

The keys, which stretch about 200 kilometers (some 125 miles) off Florida’s southern tip, were closed after Irma made landfall on Cudjoe Key.

Irma, the worst storm to hit the Florida Keys in recent times, killed more than a dozen people and destroyed an estimated 25 percent of the structures on the islands.

Officials closed the keys for 10 days after the storm, reopening US 1 on Sept. 19, while Key West International Airport resumed operating a day later on a limited basis.

Key West is currently holding its world-famous Fantasy Fest, a Halloween celebration that runs until Oct. 29.