US Congress approves $36.5 billion for disaster relief

Washington, Oct 24 (EFE).- The US Congress finally approved Tuesday an emergency aid package of $36.4 billion following the damage done this year by hurricanes, especially in Puerto Rico, and by the recent wildfires that devastated Northern California.

The package includes $18.7 billion to back the activities of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), whose reserves had been almost decimated by the three powerful hurricanes that hit the US over the last two months.

It also includes $1.27 billion for nutritional assistance programs in Puerto Rico, and a low-interest loan of $5 billion for operational costs and the payment of wages to government employees on the Caribbean island.

Congress also approved an increase of $16 billion to top up the National Flood Insurance Program, and has allotted $570 million for the recovery of areas affected by the devastating wildfires in Northern California.

This new round of financial assistance is particularly focused on Puerto Rico, where a month after Hurricane Maria, 80 percent of the population is still without access to the electricity grid.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, which left 51 people dead, came on top of a critical financial situation for Puerto Rico, immersed in an immense economic crisis and unable to deal with a public deficit of some $70 billion.

In September, Congress had already given the go-ahead to another package of $15.25 billion to repair the damage done in Texas by Hurricane Harvey, and in Florida by Hurricane Irma.

“We are all committed to meeting the need that has arisen because of these devastating hurricanes,” said Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican majority in the Senate.

The measure now goes to the White House for US President Donald Trump’s signature of approval.