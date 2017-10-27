Astros defeat Dodgers in Game two, tie World Series 1-1

Los Angeles, United States, Oct 25 (EFE.- Outfielder George Springer hit a two-run home run in the eleventh inning, helping Houston Astros to defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in the second game of the 2017 World Series on Wednesday at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The win helped the Astros to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1 and marked their first ever win in the World Series during their 56-season history.

The second game of the series, also known as the “Fall Classic”, recorded a total of eight home runs.

The win helped the Texas-based Astros to avoid trailing in the series before the third game, which will be played on Friday in Minute Maid Park, where the Astros play their home games.

Dodgers infielder Charlie Culberson hit a home run in the bottom half of the eleventh inning, but it was not sufficient to even out the score.

The Venezuelan Marwin Gonzalez hit a home run for the Astros in the ninth inning against Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen and tied the score 3-3.

In the tenth inning, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs against pitcher Josh Fields to give their team a 5-3 lead.

The Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig struck a one-run home run in the tenth inning, without any outs, against relief pitcher Ken Giles.

Springer’s eleventh-inning hit on a pitch by Brandon McCarthy tipped the game in favor of the Astros.

It was just the third eleventh-inning home run in the Series, following shots by Kirby Puckett in 1991 and David Freese in 2011.

Pitcher Chris Devenski sealed the victory in one-third of an inning, by striking out Yasiel Puig.

Pitcher Lance McCullers will start for the Astros in game 3 of the Series on Friday against Yu Darvish.

The Astros are 6-0 at home in the postseason.