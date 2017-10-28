White House repeats Trump’s support for united Spain

Washington, Oct. 27 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump supports a united Spain, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday, after the Parliament of the Spanish region of Catalonia approved a resolution to develop a legal framework for an independent republic.

In response to questions from reporters at her press conference, Sanders said “I’m not aware of any phone calls today” between Washington and Madrid, but repeated that the United States backs a “unified Spain.”

The US State Department had previously noted in a statement that “Catalonia is an integral part of Spain.”

“Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in the statement.

The State Department also noted that the US “enjoys a great friendship and an enduring partnership with our NATO Ally Spain,” a reference to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that Spain joined in 1982.

“Our two countries cooperate closely to advance our shared security and economic priorities,” the spokeswoman for US diplomacy said.

The Catalan Parliament passed Friday a resolution to take the necessary measures to develop a legal framework for a “republic” independent of Spain.

In response, Spain’s Senate approved by an absolute majority the measure proposed by the Spanish government to reestablish the legality of that autonomous community as defined in Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution.

After the vote, the Spanish government announced the end of the regional Catalan government, the dissolution of the local Parliament, the decision to hold regional elections next Dec. 21, and the closure of the Catalan delegation in New York.