Día de los Muertos celebration at The Girls’ Middle School

The Girls’ Middle School of Palo Alto celebrated twenty years of Día de los Muertos presentions on Monday, October 30. This year, the Mexican Consulate honored the staff members and students with a commendation, presented by Loren Cruz Sandoval. Ms. Cruz Sandoval is the Community, Culture, and Education Consul at the Mexican Consulate of San Jose. “We are honored to receive this recognition, and believe that our surrounding community values multiculturalism expressed authentically”, said Ms. Esther Silk, Communications and Alumnae Affairs Director and Drama Teacher.

As an important tradition rooted in Mexican indigenous culture, GMS has celebrated El Día de los Muertos, since its founding in 1998. They have celebrated this holiday both as an integral part of our Spanish curriculum and as a cultural celebration. Students create an altar and take photos and mementos of loved ones who are gone. They create papel picado, decorate sugar skulls, and make plaster masks. They learn traditional songs and dances, and visit an exhibition at the SOMArts Gallery in San Francisco The eighth grade students learn folkloric dance with Silvia Fernández, dancer of Fuego Nuevo, and music with Aldo Adrian, guitar player, singer and composer. The day incorporated all students and culminated with a performance by Fuego Nuevo, Ballet Folklorico Mexicano.