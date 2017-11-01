Five of eight victims killed in New York attack are Argentine

Buenos Aires, Oct 31 (EFE).- Five of the eight victims killed in a terrorist attack on Tuesday in New York were Argentine nationals who were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation at the Argentine Polytechnic School of Rosario, official sources said Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the government of Mauricio Macri, the five victims were Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi.

In addition, Martin Ludovico Marro, an injured Argentine national, has been admitted to the Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan and is now safe, according to sources from the hospital.

“The compatriots, from the city of Rosario (east), were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation at the Polytechnic School of that city (Rosario) when the tragic event occurred,” the statement said.

The Argentine government expressed “its sincere condolences” and added that the Consulate General in New York City continues working in “permanent contact” with the police authorities and the hospital where Ludovico was admitted, as well as with their relatives in Argentina .

“We accompany families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which all Argentines share,” added the statement.

At the same time, Macri said on his Twitter account that he felt “deeply moved by the terrorist attack” that occurred in New York.

The attack took place in the southwest of Manhattan, where a man rammed his hired pickup truck into pedestrians in the area and people riding bicycles in a bike lane near the bank of the Hudson River.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, described the attack as a “particularly cowardly act of terrorism,” that killed “eight innocent people” and injured over a dozen others.

The assailant was identified, according to local media, as Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant residing in Florida.

The authorities confirmed that the 29-year-old attacker, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to a hospital.