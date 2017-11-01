Terrorist kills eight people in a multiple hit-and-run in New York City

New York, USA, Oct 31 (EFE).- A terrorist attack, apparently Islamist inspired, on Tuesday killed eight people and injured more than a dozen more in Manhattan when a man who was later shot and wounded by police and is now under arrest, used a hired pickup truck for a multiple hit-and-run.

Although the authorities have only reported that the suspect is 29 years old, local media identified him as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan who had arrived in the United States seven years ago.

Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday that Argentine citizens died in New York as a result of the attack perpetrated in that city. Sources from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs consulted by Efe indicated that at the moment they cannot specify how many Argentines have died.

According to official reports, the man, who was driving a pickup truck, swerved into a bicycle lane in southwest Manhattan and ran over most people along a stretch of about fifteen streets.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a school bus. The suspect then left the truck brandishing a paint-ball gun and a pellet gun, before he was shot in the abdomen and arrested by the New York police.

Local media reported that witnesses of the incident heard the attacker yelling “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) but the police only confirmed that the man, on leaving the vehicle, shouted something consistent with the description of a terrorist act.

According to Kobiljon Matkarov, who claimed to be the attacker’s friend, Saipov recently lived in the neighboring state of New Jersey, but his documents indicated that he previously resided in the city of Tampa, Florida.

According to The New York Times, investigators found two handwritten notes in Arabic near the vehicle used by Saipov, in which the writer vowed loyalty to the jihadist militant group Islamic State (IS).

Images recorded by witnesses on mobile phones and later aired on television showed the suspect, with a long beard, walking down the street and carrying the weapons.

The attack took place 15.05 local time (19.05 GMT). The area was soon completely cordoned off by police officers, official vehicles and ambulances.

Jailine Maldonado, a student at the City University of New York (CUNY), told Efe that the area where the attack took place is a normally a quiet neighborhood, so it’s very rare for such incident to happen.

The crime scene was left with bicycles tossed across the pavement, injured people and dead bodies covered with sheets after the attack.

Dozens of journalists and onlookers who captured the scene on their phones crowded near the corner of Chambers street and Greenwich street, lower Manhattan.

Chris Velez, 24, told Efe that he was walking to the school’s library when he heard three shots, adding that he also saw two bodies on the street and several bicycles.

John Williams was walking through the area when he saw two women and a group of about ten children running towards him.

Williams said a girl of about five years old told him there was an armed man and almost immediately after that he heard between five and ten shots.

He said he saw a man lying face down on the ground, and another man running towards the park.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, described the attack as a “particularly cowardly act of terrorism,” that cost the lives of “eight innocent people” who were at the time of the attack near the bank of the Hudson River.

De Blasio, accompanied by state governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Police Chief James O’Neill, added that it was “a horrible tragedy.”

Six of the victims, all of which are male, died at the scene and the other two died while being transferred to hospital.

Two of the injured are minors who were in the bus which was hit by the truck.

An exact number of injured people has yet to be confirmed, but authorities said that there are eleven people who suffered serious injuries but were not in critical conditions, adding that there might be more injured people.

The incident occurred hours before the annual Halloween parade, which brings together thousands of people in costumes on the streets of West Village in Manhattan, near the scene of the attack.

However, the authorities said that the festival would be held as usual, but with reinforced security measures.