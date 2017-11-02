Alleged perpetrator of the New York terror attack appears before a judge

New York, Nov. 1 (EFE).- The alleged perpetrator of the recent terrorist attack in New York, appeared before a judge for the first time on Wednesday, to hear court proceedings before the indictment.

Sayfullo Saipov arrived in a wheelchair in front of Judge Barbara Moses, after being shot by a police officer in his abdomen, after he allegedly committed the most serious terrorist attack on New York since 9/11 on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the Uzbek immigrant is responsible for the multiple hit-and-run cases he committed with a hired pickup truck, which killed eight people and injured a dozen more on Tuesday, claiming that he carried out the attack on behalf of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

According to local journalists who attended the court hearing, Saipov arrived at the court in handcuffs and leg shackles around 6.00 pm local time (22:00 GMT), where he was read his procedural rights.

Saipov listened to the procedures with the help of a Russian interpreter and then thanked the magistrate in English.

The lawyer representing Saipov, David Patton, said that he will be remanded in a cell Wednesday night, as he has already been discharged from Bellevue hospital, where he was admitted shortly after the attack for his bullet wound.

Patton told reporters at the end of the hearing that he believed that Justice would be served despite the attention the case has received.

The lawyer could not confirm whether he will be held in a Brooklyn or Manhattan district detention facility.

The next hearing of the case was scheduled for Nov. 15, when the formal charges filed by the Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York will possibly be read to Saipov.

The FBI previously filed a complaint accusing Saipov of supporting the Muslim terrorist group Islamic State (IS), for which he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Among the eight victims are five Argentines and a Belgian woman.