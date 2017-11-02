Families of 5 Argentines killed in New York attack pay tribute with candles

Rosario, Argentina, Nov 1 (EFE).- Family members, friends and students from the center where the five Argentines killed Tuesday in the New York terrorist attack had studied, remembered them Wednesday by lighting candles at the school they graduated from 30 years ago.

The symbolic act was held at the doors of the Polytechnic Institute General San Martin, in the city of Rosario, where the five victims, who were in New York celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation, had studied.

The ceremony was attended by three hundred people who came to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

Rosario, a port city on the Parana River, some 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires, woke up Wednesday dismayed by the news of the attack. The Argentine flag has been lowered to half mast as a sign of tribute to the victims and the mayor Monica Fein also declared three days of mourning in the city.