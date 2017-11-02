New York City Marathon to go ahead, although with heightened security

New York, Nov 1 (EFE).- The New York City Marathon will go ahead as planned despite this week’s terrorist attack, although heightened security measures will be in place, authorities said Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who arrived in the United States in March 2010, killed eight people and injured 11 others when he used a rented Home Depot pickup truck to barrel down a crowded bike path along the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan.

In a press conference to provide details on the investigation, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the world-famous marathon would take place as scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Carlos Gomez, a senior New York Police Department official, said authorities expected around 52,000 runners would take part in the marathon and that roughly 2.5 million people would be on the streets on the day of the race.

“It will be a very safe event,” the chief of department said, adding that, among other measures, an additional number of blocking vehicles would be deployed along the marathon route to prevent a recurrence of Tuesday’s incident.

These types of vehicles are frequently used in the Big Apple to ensure the safety of events such as the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

Sniper and heavy weapons teams also will be strategically positioned on the day of the marathon, Gomez said.