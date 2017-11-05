Selena honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, United States, Nov 3 (EFE).- Singer Selena Quintanilla, who was killed in 1995, was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday.

Present at the ceremony was the late singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, as well as Texas born actress Eva Longoria, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gregory Nava, director of the 1997 movie on the singer, “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez.

“Selena said it best: the impossible is possible (…) Selena said, the goal isn’t to live forever but to create something that will. And, I think, tonight is perfect testament to that,” Suzette Quintanilla said during the event.

Selena’s career began in the 1980s with the family band, Selena and the Dinos, that also included her siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla.

The Hispanic singing idol was honored with the 2,622nd star, located in front of the historic Capitol Records Building, during the ceremony that was attended by hundreds of her fans.