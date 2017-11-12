Miss Venezuela seeks political career, speaks out against sexual harassment

Caracas, Nov 10 (EFE).- Venezuela’s new beauty queen, Stefany Gutierrez, expressed her passion Friday for a political career and said she very much approved of women in the entertainment industry who have recently reported being sexually harassed and abused in various parts of the world.



“I’d love to take up a political career because I like political science. President of my country…why not? I’m 18 and believe I can keep studying and preparing myself for that,” the law student said during a meeting with the press, the day after being crowned the new Miss Venezuela.



She said that dedicating her life to political activism, even in a country as polarized as hers, would fill her with satisfaction “because I’d be contributing to the progress” of this oil-rich nation, currently immersed in a deep crisis characterized by hyperinflation and generalized shortages.



She also believes that winning the title as the most beautiful woman in the country gives her a “much better chance to achieve” those goals.



Asked by EFE about the sexual harassment and abuse denounced by a number of models and actresses, the young beauty did not hesitate to repudiate those evils within the world of showbiz, and urged Venezuelan women not to keep quiet when such aggressions occur.



“The person who feels sexually harassed has to report it immediately, whether in the entertainment industry or in ordinary life. It’s a very delicate matter, I believe no woman should have to go through that, because we women deserve respect,” she said.



In that sense, she asked that women overcome their fear and publicly expose whoever is “harassing” or “disgracing” them, without letting too much time go by.



The beauty queen, who received the crown from Keisy Sayago, said that this contest, so popular in Venezuela, “gives us a moment of joy in our country amid the crisis, in the midst of so much stress.”



She said that while yesterday’s 65th Miss Venezuela contest had the lowest budget ever, “it had nothing to envy” with respect to past galas that presented international artists and were held before vastly larger crowds.



Venezuela is one of the most prizewinning countries in the world of global beauty competitions like Miss World and Miss International, and even set a Guinness Record for having a Miss Venezuela win the Miss Universe contest for two straight years.



In all, seven Miss Venezuelas have been crowned Miss Universe over the years.