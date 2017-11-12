Trump urges Vietnam to recover remains of soldiers missing during war

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Nov 12 (EFE).- The President of the United States underlined in Vietnam Sunday the importance of recovering the remains of US soldiers who went missing during the war between the two nations more than four decades ago.



“This month we mark Veterans Day in the United States … We want our service members,” said Donald Trump, reiterating his support for the families of the missing soldiers, during a state visit to Vietnam.



Trump’s statement came during a joint press conference with Vietnamese President Trang Dai Quang after a meeting between them at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.



According to the US government, around 1,200 soldiers remain missing of the 2,583 troops who did not return to their country after the signing of a peace treaty in 1973 that led to the US withdrawal from the Asian country.



Historians estimate that between 1 million and 5.7 million people lost their lives in the Vietnam War, of which 58,159 were Americans.



Relations between the US and Vietnam were normalized in 1995.