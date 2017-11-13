Juanes: One shouldn’t distort things based on momentary trends

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (EFE).- Long-established as one of the most solid talents in the Hispanic music community, Colombia’s Juanes, who has landed five Latin Grammy nomination in this year’s upcoming edition of the awards, told EFE that he pays great attention to new music trends but he added that you can’t lose your own essence to current fads.



“It’s a process of always being very attentive to what’s going on in music, listening to lots of new artists, but also being really attached to your roots. One can’t distort things because of the momentary trends … and just go back and forth,” he said in a telephone interview.



Juanes defended the idea of adhering to a firm and “coherent” artistic style while, at the same time, allowing “elements of different musical genres to come in” to that style.



The 18th edition of the Latin Grammys will be held on Nov. 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Puerto Rican star Residente securing nine nominations.



For the Colombian singer, however, it’s nothing new to attend the Latin Grammys with a number of nominations in hand, given that during his successful career Juanes has taken home 21 of the awards.



“For me, they’re something special. From the start, the Latin Grammys became a key that opened a door full of opportunities and helped people get to know my music,” he said.



In addition, Juanes will participate in the tribute to his friend Alejandro Sanz, who will receive the Person of the Year award, saying “He’s always been a reference point for me. … When the ‘El alma al aire’ album came out, for whatever reason, I connected more with his music and it seems to me that he’s a top-level musician who has marked a before and after for Spanish pop, without any doubt.”



“The awards are like roulette, like a lottery. You never know what’s going to happen. But in any case, there’s emotion, a bit of nervousness, like always,” said Juanes, who emphasized that the public has responded and connected “very well” with his latest album: “Mis planes son amarte.”



On this latest album, Juanes once again delivers his recognizable pop-rock style, albeit with new elements of electronics and that urban sound, a combination that, he said, comes in response to his curiosity and interest in effecting a dialogue between tradition and modernity.



The singer also said that in 2018 he will continue to present his latest album live with tours in the US and Europe and he went on to discuss how much he loves his work as a “coach” on the Spanish TV talent show “La voz.”