5 Shot dead near California school, gunman killed by police

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (EFE).- A gunman shot dead four people near a California elementary school on Tuesday before he was killed by police, local media reported.

Tehama County police said that the incident took place about 8 am near the town of Red Bluff, located about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Sacramento, and that the shooter was killed by police.



According to what several eyewitness told the local daily Record Searchlight, the shooting began in a home and continued shortly thereafter at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

Authorities involved in investigating the incident said that the gunman selected his targets at random as he moved through the area firing.



Local media, citing the Tehama County Sheriff Department, said that the gunman was killed by police and, given that his identity is still unknown it has not yet been determined whether he was involved in some further domestic dispute with his neighbors.



Authorities said that there are seven separate crime scenes and emergency services treated 10 wounded people, including two children who are not reported to be in serious condition.

California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement in which he expressed regret over the incident and solidarity with the victims.



Deputy Sheriff Phil Johnston said that several students were evacuated by helicopter, including two who were wounded by gunfire.



A spokesman for the Enloe medical center in the city of Chico said that four patients had been admitted: an adult and three children.



At least 100 law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area.



The school was evacuated and all the other students were taken to safe locations.



Authorities, who recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two pistols at the crime scene, said that the incident occurred after an episode of domestic violence by the gunman.