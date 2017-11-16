Fraudulent Text Messages and Phone Calls Are Targeting Public Assistance Beneficiaries

County of Santa Clara Social Services Agency Warns the Public About Scams

The County of Santa Clara Social Services Agencies is warning the public about text messages and phone call scams targeting beneficiaries of CalWORKs, CalFresh, General Assistance, Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants and Medi-Cal.

The State of California has alerted California Counties of two scams:

Text Message Scam: clients across the state report receiving text messages instructing them to call a number where an automated recording asks them to provide personal information including their EBT 16-digit card number and PIN. When the information is given, the perpetrators withdraw funds from the recipients’ Electronic Benefit (EBT) accounts.

Phone Call Scam: reports of callers identifying themselves as County staff or Health Care providers asking for personal information. This is known as a phishing call. and the scammer is trying to obtain information in order to steal your identity.

The County of Santa Clara will never text or call anyone requesting personal information such as an EBT card number or a Personal identification number (PIN).

Beneficiaries are advised to never give out their personal information to anyone. Keep your Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card number and Personal Identification Number (PIN) a secret. Never give out your social security number, EBT card number or PIN to anyone. If your benefits are stolen they cannot be replaced.

To verify the authenticity of a call from a Santa Clara County Social Service employee,

call 1-877-962-3633.

