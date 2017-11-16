Tourists to go on safari in the Galapagos

By Bob Schulman

Here’s your chance to walk in the footsteps of naturalist Charles Darwin as you explore the wonders of Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands.

It’s called a “photo safari,” meaning instead of tracking down lions and tigers you’ll be using your camera to shoot images of Blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises and puppy-like sea lions.

What’s more, your group of 14 adventurers will have two expert photographers passing along their savvy for the best shots as well as two top naturalists sharing their knowledge of the Galapagos.

The 11-day safari, offered by International Nature & Cultural Adventures (INCA) in conjunction with Frozen Hiker Photography, is set for next June 7-16,

After spending your first night in the Ecuadoran cities of either Quito or Guayaquil, you’ll fly to the Galapagos some 800 miles off the Pacific coast of the mainland.

You’ll then do some sightseeing on Santa Cruz, the Galapagos’ second largest island, including visits to the Darwin Research Station, the bustling town of Puerto Ayora and the island’s lava tubes.

The next day, you’ll hop on a 141-foot-long luxury yacht for an eight-day cruise through the other islands.

Ashore, among seemingly endless photo opportunities, you’ll likely shoot images of colorful Sally Lightfoot crabs, Marine Iguanas (said to be the inspiration for Godzilla), Waves Albatrosses beginning their mating dance by “fencing” with their beaks, and the hatching of Blue-footed booby chicks.

Besides naturalist and photo classes, including sessions on image framing, picture editing and processing techniques, you’ll also have time for water sports such as snorkeling and kayaking. Each night you’ll sail on to excursions on different islands.

The safari’s tab starts at $9,195 per person (double occupancy required) including the cruise and your flights between the Galapagos and either Quito or Guayaquil. You’re on your own for flights from your home to Ecuador and back.

For more details see the safari’s website, https://www.inca1.com/galapagos-photography-workshop/overview.

Based in Emeryville, Calif., INCA has been creating adventure tours for 40 years to exceptional destinations around the globe. Its scheduled journeys are limited to eight to 16 travelers.

Photos courtesy of International Nature and Cultural Adventures.