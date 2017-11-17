Da Vinci painting auctioned in New York for record $450.3 million

New York, USA, Nov 15 (EFE) – Christie’s auction house in New York on Wednesday sold a painting by Leonardo da Vinci for $450.3 million.



The work – entitled “Salvator Mundi” – was painted five centuries ago and is the only painting by the Italian Renaissance polymath to be privately held.



The painting, which was part of the collection of King Charles I of England (1600-1649), had ended up in the hands of a Russian billionaire, who bought it in 2013 for $127.5 million.



Da Vinci was born in the Republic of Florence, in present-day Italy, in 1452 and died in France in 1519.

According to Christie’s, the price achieved represents a world record for any work of art auctioned so far. The auctioned price was $400 million and the rest is the fees that the buyer must pay.



The continuous telephone bidding lasted for about twenty minutes, a very long period for the usual standards. The initial price was $70 million, but just three minutes later it had reached $200 million.



Two of the attendees at the auction starred in the final part of the bid, and one of them won it when raising the amount offered from 370 to 400 million dollars, the final price it went under the hammer.



“Salvator Mundi” is considered the most important artistic rediscovery of this century. It was in 2011, after a process of restoration and analysis, that the experts cleared up many years of doubts by confirming Da Vinci’s authorship.