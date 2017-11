Opposition leader escapes house arrest, flees Venezuela, daily says

Caracas, Nov 17 (EFE).- The metropolitan mayor of Caracas, who had been under house arrest since 2015, has escaped custody and fled Venezuela, local media reported Friday.



Antonio Ledezma, a prominent opposition leader and founder of the Fearless People’s Alliance (ABP) party, “escaped early Friday over the border into Colombia,” Venezuelan daily El Nacional said, adding that his likely final destination is a country in Europe.

