Chile holds general elections

Santiago, Nov 19 (EFE).- Chileans are heading to the polls Sunday for general elections, with former President Sebastian Piñera expected to return to office.



The majority of the South American country’s 2,156 polling places opened on time at 8:00 am, officials said.

Voters will be electing a new president, 23 senators, all 155 members of the lower house of Congress and 278 regional officials.



Of the 14.3 million people on voter rolls, 40,000 are expatriates who will have the right for the first time to cast ballots in their countries of residence for president but not for the other offices up for grabs.



This is the seventh presidential election held in Chile since the restoration of democracy in 1990, with voters making a choice from a crowded field of eight candidates, including two women, from across the political spectrum.



Among the candidates are Jose Antonio Kast, a legislator and admirer of former dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and Eduardo Artes, a retired professor who has admitted that his policies are so far to the left that a revolution would be needed to implement them.



Polls ahead of the election showed Piñera, who governed Chile from 2010 to 2014 and is the candidate of the center-right Let’s Go coalition, in the lead.

Christian Democrat Carolina Goic and ruling party candidate Alejandro Guillier, who has vowed to continue

President Michelle Bachelet’s policies, trailed Piñera in the polls.



Progressive Marco Enriquez-Ominami, the leftist Broad Front’s Beatriz Sanchez and Sen. Alejandro Navarro, a follower of the Bolivarian movement, are also vying for the presidency.