First Installment of 2017/2018 Property Taxes is due on Monday, December 11, 2017

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA – County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collection representatives remind the public that the first installment of the 2017/2018 property taxes is due by 5:00 pm Monday, December 11, 2017. Unpaid Property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by this due date. At that time, a 10 percent penalty and a $20 cost will be added, according to the Department of Tax and Collections.

Tax payers should mail tax installment payments, along with the first installment stub, to the Department of Tax and Collections, PO Box 60534, City of Industry, CA, 91716-0534. The United States Postal Service or U.S.P.S. postmark MUST be December 11th or earlier to avoid penalties. Taxpayers who send their payments by mail are cautioned that the U.S.P.S. only postmarks certain mail depending on the type of postage used, and may not postmark mail on the same day deposited in a mailbox by the taxpayer.

To ensure timely processing, payment should be mailed early enough to account for unforeseen delays in mail handling. If a payment is received after December 11th with no U.S.P.S. postmark, the payment is considered late and penalties will be imposed in accordance with the California Revenue and Taxation Code. The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections recommends to mail the payments early or obtain a proof of mailing receipt from the post office. Checks are accepted by mail, but cash is not. Cash payments must be made in person at the Department of Tax and Collections, East Wing, 6th, Floor, 70 West Hedding St. San Jose, CA, 95110.

To pay taxes with a credit card, debit card or eCheck, visit the Department of Tax and Collection’s website at www.sccdtac.org.eCheck payments are free. A convenience fee is associated with credit or debit card payments and must be paid by the taxpayer. Property owners whose taxes are paid by their lending agency usually receive a copy of the tax bill indicating that the original statement was sent to the lending agency.

“We would like to remind property owners that they are responsible for their property taxes, even if they have not received a bill,” said Emily Harrison, County of Santa Clara Finance Agency Director. “If they have not received their bill by now and need a duplicate, they should contact the Department of Tax and Collections as soon as possible at (408) 808-7900.”

For additional information about how to pay taxes, visit the Department of Tax and Collections’ website at www.sccdtac.org or call (408) 808-7900.

