Luis Miguel back with new music for fans after bad patch in career

Mexico City, Nov 24 (EFE).- Singer-songwriter Luis Miguel on Friday launched “Mexico por Siempre!” (Mexico Forever!), a return to music after months of controversy, cancellations and criticism of his image, with a disc like a gift for his long-time fans but that is unlikely to bring him any new ones.



The so-called “Sol de Mexico” (Sun of Mexico), publishes this album after seven years of discographic silence and takes up once more the Mexican musical genre that has scored him so much success in the past.



“It’s a glorious, triumphant return for his fans. Just what they wanted. But I believe Luis Miguel is doing a repeat, looking for the easy formula, and that looks very complicated to me because the market isn’t ready for mariachi,” showbiz expert Victor Hugo Sanchez told EFE.



In “Mexico por Siempre!” Luis Miguel, born in Puerto Rico and nationalized a Mexican, performs such classics as “No Me Amenaces,” “El Balaju,” “Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra” and “Serenata Huasteca,” the latter popularized by Jose Alfredo Jimenez and Pedro Infante, among others.



This is a formula with which he has reaped great success with albums like “Mexico en la Piel” (2004), which won two Grammys and sold 5 million copies at a time when piracy began to wreak havoc in the record industry.



However, in 2015, Luis Miguel suspended two presentations at Mexico City’s iconic National Auditorium, then cancelled numerous shows including a US tour for alleged health problems.



In January this year the Mexican singer’s agent Alejandro Fernandez sued Luis Miguel for breach of contract for suspending a tour.



Last May the singer was arrested in Lost Angeles for refusing to appear before US courts for the case brought against him by the former agent, with whom he finally reached an agreement.



“His public will not abandon him. He might be sick, get divorced…Luis Miguel is like Juan Gabriel or Marc Anthony, and he no longer needs the media,” Sanchez said.