Colombia’s gov’t unveils 11 new scenic routes for tourists

San Jacinto, Colombia, Nov 26 (EFE).- President Juan Manuel Santos unveiled 11 new scenic routes for tourists this weekend as part of a new campaign aimed at getting domestic and foreign tourists to explore the South American country.



“We Colombians do not know about nor have we discovered our country because the violence did not allow it, that’s why we are launching this campaign,” Santos said during a visit on Saturday to the Caribbean city of San Jacinto to unveil the “Es el momento de Colombia … Seguro te va a encantar” (It’s Colombia’s time … You’re gonna love it) campaign.



One of the routes focuses on coffee and takes visitors to Quindio, Risaralda and Caldas provinces, where the aromatic bean is grown, while the pre-Columbian route runs through Huila province.



The liberation route introduces travelers to Colombia’s colonial past and independence, taking them to Boyaca province.



Other routes take visitors to the Caribbean provinces of Magdalena, Atlantico and Bolivar.



A southern scenic route introduces travelers to Cauca and Nariño provinces, while the Putumayo route is the gateway to the Amazon.



The other routes unveiled by the president take visitors to Cordoba and Sucre provinces; San Andres and Providencia islands; the plains provinces of Meta and Casanare; Santander province; and the Antioquia province heritage towns of Santa Fe de Antioquia, Jardin and Jerico.



“Colombia, following the signing of the peace (agreement) with the FARC (guerrilla group) is living a very special time,” Santos said.