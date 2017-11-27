South African Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wins 2017 Miss Universe crown

Las Vegas, USA, Nov 26 (EFE).- The South African Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, was crowned the new Miss Universe on Sunday, after winning the final round of this beauty pageant, celebrated in Las Vegas, USA.



The first runner-up was the Colombian Laura Gonzalez, and the second was the Jamaican Davina Bennett.



This is the second time in the history of the contest that a South African won the much-desired crown, after the first one in 1978 went to Margaret Gardiner.



The young woman, a native of Sedgefield on South Africa’s Western Cape, received the crown from her French predecessor Iris Mittenaere, who holds the title of Miss Universe 2016.



The 66th edition of Miss Universe pageant introduced for the first time a selection by geographic areas: 4 from Europe, 4 from Asia/Pacific and 4 from the Americas, in addition to four other candidates chosen by the six members of the jury.



Of the 16 finalists, six were eliminated in a first round and 10 were left, among them were Venezuela, Spain, Brazil and Colombia.

La sudafricana Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters es la nueva Miss Universo

Las Vegas, 26 nov (EFE).- La sudafricana Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, de 22 años, se convirtió hoy en la nueva Miss Universo, tras vencer en la final de este concurso de belleza celebrado esta noche en Las Vegas (EEUU).



El segundo puesto fue para la colombiana Laura González y el tercero para la jamaicana Davina Bennet.



Esta es la segunda vez en la historia del certamen que una sudafricana logra la anhelada corona, tras la victoria que obtuvo su país en 1978 gracias a Margaret Gardiner.



La joven natural de Sedgefield recibió la corona de la francesa Iris Mittenaere, que ganó el título de Miss Universo de 2016.



Esta edición del concurso de belleza introdujo por primera vez una selección por zonas geográficas: 4 de Europa, 4 de Asia/Pacífico y 4 de América, a las que se sumaron otras cuatro jóvenes más que eligieron los seis miembros del jurado.



De las 16 finalistas se eliminaron 6 en una primera fase y quedaron 10, entre las que estaban Venezuela, España, Brasil y Colombia.



La venezolana Keysi Sayago logró pasar el último corte de cinco, pero solo Laura González se clasificó para la final, aunque tuvo que conformarse con el segundo puesto.