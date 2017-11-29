Jay Z, Lamar and Bruno Mars top 60th Grammy Awards nominations

Washington, Nov 28 (EFE).- Acclaimed rappers Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar, and singer Bruno Mars lead the list of nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony, the Recording Academy said Tuesday.



Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee were also nominated for “Despacito.”



Justin Bieber’s remix of Fonsi’s worldwide hit was nominated in the categories of Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Group of the Year.



Jay Z tops the list with eight nominations, including the much coveted Best Album of the Year prize for “4:44,” and Best Recording of the Year for “The Story of O.J.,” a song about money and the black community with references to former football star O.J. Simpson.



Kendrick Lamar follows with seven nominations, including Best Album for “Damn” and Best Recording for “Humble,” which is also a candidate for the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards.



Pop artist Bruno Mars, whose birth name is Peter Gene Hernandez and whose father is from Puerto Rico, received several nominations in some of the main categories, such as Best Album and Best Recording for “24K Magic,” and Best Song for “That’s What I Like.”



The Grammys’ main categories are dominated by rap and R&B artists, providing these genres with a chance to score a big win at the awards ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.