Trump discusses North Korea’s missile launch with Abe, Moon

Washington DC, Nov 28 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Tuesday discussed with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts the issue of Pyongyang’s new intercontinental ballistic missile launch, the White House reported.



During President Donald Trump’s telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the two leaders “underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses,” not only to the US “but to the entire world.”



Trump and Moon “reaffirmed their strong condemnation of North Korea’s reckless campaign to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the White House said in a statement.



In a separate call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the two leaders agreed that Pyongyang’s actions “are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community.”



“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat,” the White House added in a separate statement.



Pyongyang early Wednesday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew nearly 1,000 kilometers before crashing into the Sea of Japan.



After the launch, the US, South Korea and Japan called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to analyze the situation.



“We will take care of it,” Trump said about the missile test.

