Trump discusses North Korea’s missile launch with Abe, Moon

Washington DC, Nov 28 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Tuesday discussed with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts the issue of Pyongyang’s new intercontinental ballistic missile launch, the White House reported.
During President Donald Trump’s telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the two leaders “underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses,” not only to the US “but to the entire world.”
Trump and Moon “reaffirmed their strong condemnation of North Korea’s reckless campaign to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” the White House said in a statement.
In a separate call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the two leaders agreed that Pyongyang’s actions “are undermining its security and further isolating it from the international community.”
“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat,” the White House added in a separate statement.
Pyongyang early Wednesday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew nearly 1,000 kilometers before crashing into the Sea of Japan.
After the launch, the US, South Korea and Japan called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to analyze the situation.
“We will take care of it,” Trump said about the missile test.
An undated photo released on 16 September 2017 (reissued 28 November 2017), by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, showing the country’s leader Kim Jong Un (R), supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army, guiding a launching of the medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an unspecified location. According according to media reports on 28 November 2017, North Korea has fired another ballistic missile, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the missile flew eastward from Pyongsong, South Pyongan province. Tokyo news reports stated that the missile was fired eastwards from the hermit state and landed about 210km west of Japan’s Kyurokujima island. EFE
Allies call for emergency UN Security Council meeting over North Korea launch
United Nations, Nov 28 (EFE).- Japan, South Korea and the United States on Tuesday requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to analyze the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea.
According to diplomatic sources, the date for the meeting, which usually takes place behind closed doors, is under discussion.
The meeting could take place on Wednesday, when the Security Council has already scheduled a session to discuss the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.
UN Security Council President Sebastiano Cardi told reporters that this could be an opportunity.
The representative of Japan before the UN, Koro Bessho, condemned Tuesday North Korea’s missile test, noting that the launch, the first to be conducted by Pyongyang in more than 70 days, is “very worrying.”
“We have condemned them publicly. We criticize their behavior in the strongest terms possible,” Bessho said at the UN headquarters.
His British counterpart Matthew Rycroft said that, if confirmed, the test is “another reckless act by a regime that is more intent on building up its ballistic missile and nuclear capability than it is on looking after its own people.”
According to Seoul authorities, North Korea launched a ballistic missile early Wednesday towards the Sea of Japan.
The Japanese government reported that the missile could have flown about 50 minutes and may have fallen into the waters of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) about 210 kilometers off the coast of the Aomori prefecture, in the north of the country.
The head of the Pentagon, James Mattis warned that the missile seemed to have reached a higher altitude than any of the previous ones, which puts global and regional peace in danger.
