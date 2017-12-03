Peacefully wait for election results, Mexico urges people of Honduras

Mexico City, Dec 2 (EFE).- The government of Mexico on Saturday called for the political forces and people of Honduras to peacefully wait for the official and final results of the Honduran presidential elections.



“Mexico rejects all acts of violence generated due to the elections and expresses its condolences for the victims of the violence,” the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



It also urged authorities to carry out necessary actions, accompanied by international observers, to ensure that the counting of the votes is correct and ensures the fact that the democratic institution and the people’s will have been completely respected.



A week after the elections held on Nov. 26, Honduras still does not know the president elect after the special scrutiny of more than 1,000 inconsistent records, which was due to begin Friday, has been postponed due to the lack of an agreement with the Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship.