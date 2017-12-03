Strong earthquake rocks Ecuador’s north coast

Quito, Dec 3 (EFE).- A magnitude-6 earthquake rocked the coastal province of Manabi, which was one of the regions most affected by the magnitude-7.8 temblor that hit Ecuador last year, but no serious damage has been reported, the Geophysics Institute said Sunday.



The quake occurred at 6:19 am at a depth of 39.95 kilometers (about 25 miles), the institute said.

President Lenin Moreno urged the public in a Twitter post to remain calm.



“Brothers in Manabi, we are looking out for you. Magnitude-6 earthquake. At this time, we have no victims to mourn, or considerable damage … Let’s remain calm and stay informed via official channels,” Moreno tweeted.



Initial reports “confirm the non-existence of victims. Reconstruction projects in perfect condition. No structural damage detected at dams. Work is taking place at substation Tosagua to restore electric energy. Let’s continue monitoring,” Moreno tweeted.



The earthquake was felt in Manabi, Guayas, Los Rios, El Oro, Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Pichincha, Chimborazo, Imbabura, Esmeraldas and Tungurahua provinces, the National Risk Management Secretariat (SNGR) said.



There are no reports of serious structural damage, but the walls of some house are showing cracks, National Risk Management Secretary Alexandra Ocles told Ciudadana television.



On April 16, 2016, a magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit Ecuador’s north coast, affecing Manabi and the southern part of neighboring Esmeralda province.



The powerful quake killed more than 670 people, left thousands homeless and caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.