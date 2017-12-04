Holidays at Filoli is a Grand Affair

By Lina Broydo

Woodside, CA., Dec. 4 – For the fist time in 100 years, Filoli opens is doors to guests through December 23, 2017. The historic estate in Woodside, California, is a perfectly glamorous place to celebrate this season’s festivities including special holiday teas, visits and photos with Santa, strolls among the lit-up Sunken Garden , holiday-themed classes, shopping galore in the exquisitely decorated locations throughout the property and the garden house wine bar.

The picturesque and stunningly grand Filoli estate, designed by Willis Polk in 1915 for William Bowers Bourn, has served as the magical background setting for more than 20 films and television shows, including “The Joy Luck Club,” “The Game,” “The Wedding Planner,” and “Heaven Can Wait.”

It served as the palatial home to the oil-wealthy fictional Carrington family’s juicy saga on “Dynasty,” the iconic nighttime blockbuster serial soap opera. For those who missed the series, a visit to the Carrington’s estate circa 1981 via the DVD box set would give an opportunity to glimpse at Linda Evans, John Forsythe, and Joan Collins, the lead stars on this eight-year mega hit run on ABC TV.

Filoli’s multimillion-dollar mansion’s famous front courtyard, the grand staircase, and portico which were featured in the opening sequence for each “Dynasty” show segment are now decorated for the holidays by the dazzling ornaments and sparkling lights. With all the magic and glamour of this holiday season you too can be on the imaginary set of the rich and famous and partake in the festivities that coincide with Filoli’s centennial.

Filoli is recognized as one of the finest remaining country estates of the early 20th century. Located 30 miles south of San Francisco, the 654-acre property includes a 36,000 square-foot residence furnished with an extensive collection of 17th and 18th century English antiques and 16 acres of English Renaissance gardens that showcase an exquisite horticultural collection.

Established as a private residence in 1917 and opened to the public in 1976 to promote cultural and horticultural endeavors, Filoli is a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

For the detailed information about Holiday Festivities at Filoli visit www.filoli.org Happy Holidays!