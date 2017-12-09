Trump says if no wall is built, many will be unhappy and so will he

Washington, Dec 8 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump said once more this Friday that his government will build a wall on the border with Mexico, but if it doesn’t, many people will be unhappy and so will he.



“We’re going to get the wall. If we don’t get the wall, then I got a lot of very unhappy people, starting with me,” the president said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose nomination was passed by the senate last Tuesday.



“This is a very special occasion because this is an issue I ran on,” Trump said in reference to the fundamental work of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with regard to immigration and protecting the border.



Trump also applauded the statistics provided this week by the DHS, which show that detentions along the border with Mexico dropped to their lowest level in 46 years in fiscal year 2017, which ended last September, a success he attributed to his tough policies.



Despite issuing an executive order just a few days after occupying the White House to immediately start constructing the wall with Mexico, the billionaire has been unable to get Congress to approve funding for its construction, though a competition of prototypes has been opened.



During the current budget negotiations for fiscal year 2018, Trump has insisted on substantial funding for border security, but Democrats have been ready to block any bill that allocates taxpayers’ money for the wall.



For his part, Nielsen became Friday the third secretary of Homeland Security in the first year of the Trump government, following the time spent in that position by current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the acting secretary until this Friday, Elaine Duke.



Nielsen, an expert in cybersecurity and emergency management who was a member of the national Security Council during the George W. Bush government, began working with Kelly in late 2016, when she took charge of preparing the general, nominated at the time to become DHS secretary, for his confirmation hearings in the Senate.