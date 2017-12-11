Trump: Tax reform getting closer

Miami, Dec 10 (EFE).- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the tax reform Congress is working on is getting closer and closer and that its final result will be “special.”



In a pair of Twitter messages on Sunday morning, both dealing with economic issues, the president said that the joint – and reconciled – version of the bill that both chambers of Congress are working on will be “even better” than had been hoped.



“Getting closer and closer on the Tax Cut Bill. Shaping up even better than projected. House and Senate working very hard and smart. End result will be not only important, but SPECIAL!” tweeted Trump, who is spending Sunday at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago country club and resort in South Florida.



The Senate on Dec. 2 approved the tax reform proposed by the Trump administration, the next-to-last step in ensuring its definitive approval, with the remaining step being to reconcile the House and Senate versions into a joint bill that the president can sign.



In another Twitter message, Trump emphasized the historic gains on Wall Street during its Friday session, which came on the heels of the positive employment figures from November, and he criticized the media for devoting little attention to that news.



“Things are going really well for our economy, a subject the Fake News spends as little time as possible discussing! Stock Market hit another RECORD HIGH, unemployment is now at a 17 year low and companies are coming back into the USA. Really good news, and much more to come!” wrote the president.



On the weekend, Trump traveled to Mississippi to participate in the inauguration of the Civil Rights Museum, thus foregoing his habitual Saturday round of golf at one of the golf courses he owns, but on Sunday he resumed his traditional leisure activity at the Trump International Golf Club amid unusually low temperatures in South Florida of some 10 C (50 F).