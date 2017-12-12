Strong indications of election fraud in Honduras, HRW says

Washington DC, Dec 11 (EFE).- The director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas on Monday condemned the “strong indications of election fraud” in the recent presidential elections in Honduras on Nov. 26.



“There are strong indications of election fraud in Honduras, and the claims need to be investigated and the voter’s will respected,” Jose Miguel Vivanco said in a statement.

Also, the director for the Americas of this New York-based organization urged the Honduran authorities to “maintain the right to freedom of assembly and refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force.”



“That not only means that all votes should be counted correctly, but also that the Honduran authorities need to guarantee the right to peaceful protest,” Vivanco added.



According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Honduras’s latest vote count, the candidate for re-election from the right-wing National Party, Juan Orlando Hernandez, obtained 42.95 percent (1,410,877 votes), while Salvador Nasralla, from the leftist Alliance of Opposition against the Dictatorship, achieved 41.42 percent (1,360,439 votes).



The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Honduras also condemned the “irregularities, errors and systematic problems that have surrounded this election,” highlighting that the “the tight margin … does not allow the mission to be certain about the results.”



Violent clashes broke out during the vote recount, causing the deaths of at least a dozen people and triggering the authorities to impose a strict curfew throughout the country.