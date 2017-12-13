Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Fairmont Giant Gingerbread House in San Francisco

Through January 1

Don’t miss the dazzling winter display of the sweetest real estate production at the grand lobby of the historic Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill. The impressive edible adobe, Victorian style, stands more than 25 feet high, 35 feet wide and 10 feet deep and features more than 10,250 homemade gingerbread bricks, 1,650 pounds of candy and over 3,000 pounds of royal icing.

The gingerbread house’s railroad track delights the guests of all ages who happily gaze and enjoy visiting this amazing architectural structure in the city’s holiday season’s stunning attractions.

Kudos to The Fairmont San Francisco’s talented culinary and engineering teams! Take your time and stop by at the hotel’s lobby Moet & Chandon Champagne Bar or a cup of hot chocolate in the Garden Room.

Cheers and Happy Holidays. The beloved Gingerbread House now offers a private dining space for up to 12 guests! Think: Engagement? Wedding proposal? Bridal Shower?

Information

Free admission

415-772-5000

415-772-5144. for special dining events

www.fairmont.com

950 Mason Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Fairmont San Francisco

An Irish Christmas in Mountain View

December 20

When Irish eyes are smiling…. and so will yours while celebrating the spirit of this holiday season. No need to travel to Ireland this time, just take a journey through Christmas magnificent dancing, singing and traditional Irish music at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (MVCPA).

The World Champion Dancers Tyler Schwartz and Scott Doherty of Riverdance and the Lord of the Dance fame will lead the Kerry Irish Production’s award-winning cast of dancers in their tribute to the energetic and heals tapping dance and music culture of Ireland.

You are welcome to wear a colorful Irish folk costume, but no dancing in the isle for you at this performance. Just see, listen and smile.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $35 to $60

650-903-6000

www.mvcpa.com

MVCPA

500 Castro Street in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of Kerry Irish Productions

Menorah Lighting at Union Square in San Francisco

December 12 – 19, 5 p.m.

Continue the well established tradition of the local miracle since 1975 when community leaders joined together in creating the first public menorah lighting and celebration of Hanukkah in the Bay Area. Join the festivities of the San Francisco “Mama Menorah” public celebration at the city’s Union Square which include delicious food, music, singing Hanukkah songs, twirling the dreidels and meet and greet with Jewish celebrities.

Did I mention the lighting of the giant Menorah everyday until December 19? While at the Union Square try your skills at the fabulous Ice Skating rink. Happy and delicious Hanukkah!

Information

Free admission

www.billgrahammenorah.org

Union Square in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Bill Graham Menorah

Spectacular Holiday Teas at The Palace Hotel

Through December 31, 2017

A glamorous Holiday Afternoon Tea fit for the royalty is now open to us all at the iconic Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

In addition to the afternoon tea the hotel’s culinary experts extraordinaire are offering the Santa Claus Tea and the unique piece de resistance of the Christmas Eve Santa Tea on December 24. Bring your camera to capture the marvelous memories to enjoy for a long time. Ahh… And don’t forget to curl your pinkie.

After all good manners matter when you are a newly established royalty. Happy Holidays!

Tickets and Information

Prices range per your selection of the tea event, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

For reservations please call 415-546-5089 or visit opentable.com

Menus available at www.sfpalace.com

The Palace Hotel

2 Montgomery Hotel in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of The Palace Hotel